CAERPHILLY County Borough councillors will be asked their views over whether or not they should get taxpayer-funded mobile phones.

Cllr Colin Mann, leader of the Plaid Cymru group, raised the issue during a Democratic and Services Committee meeting, held on Monday, November 22.

The committee was discussing a draft report by the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales, which is recommending a £2,500 pay rise.

Cllr Mann, who represents the Llanbradach ward for Plaid Cymru, said there were already several councils in Wales providing members with mobile phones – enabling them to access council work emails on the go.

Cllr Adrian Hussey, who represents Newbridge for Labour, disagreed and said: “I have had my council emails coming through my [personal] phone for about three years … and personally I do not think councillors need to have a phone supplied by a council because most people have got a mobile phone.”

While Cllr Mann conceded it was possible to access council emails on a personal device via a software download, he said there are a lot of councillors who didn’t want to “mix up” council business with their personal business.

Cllr Gez Kirby, who represents Pontllanfraith for Labour, said polling members on the issue was a good idea to find out what their views are.

Members of the committee agreed that all councillors should be asked whether they would want a work phone, the results of this poll will be presented at the next Democratic Services Committee meeting.

MORE NEWS: