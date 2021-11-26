THE American fast-food chain Wendy's is set to open 50 restaurants in the UK throughout 2022.
The plans come after the burger chain a successful UK relaunch this year, following a 22-year absence in the nation.
Wendy's said it was looking for franchise partners but has also had eyes on moving to Europe with launches in Germany, Spain, and France.
The fast-food business has recently opened five restaurants in the UK in Stratford, Reading, Oxford, Croydon, and Romford.
Wendy's chief development officer, Abigail Pringle said sales have proved so popular they plan to expand further.
Saying: "We have seen incredible success that outperformed our expectations, and it’s clear to us that customers are loving our fresh, high-quality food."
The new locations for 2022 include Brighton and the Midlands, with discussions still taking place in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
