ART on the Hill is back for 2021, showcasing an array of creativity in Newport.
Art on the Hill (AOTH) is a three-day festival based in Newport West, which will run for its fith year from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28.
For the 2021 festival more than 40 artists and 20 venues are taking part; along with the annual art trail showing off local people's work there are numerous events planned.
Here’s what you need to know:
This year’s AOTH will kick off with a night of free music at Riverfront Theatre from 6pm to 8pm on Friday November 26, showcasing local talent including:
- Kat Batchelor playing the fiddle
- Acoustic act Ronnie 3 Chords
- Winner of Open Mic UK 2021 Josh Hicks, who will also be performing at Newport’s Christmas light switch-on this Saturday (November 27).
On Saturday, the Riverfront Theatre will host a craft market from 11am to 4pm, with local artists and craft makers offering their wares. The venue will also host workshops over the weekend and have art on display including Red Shoes Poster Archive and Consumersmith’s iconic May Love Be What You Remember Most.
Find out more about AOTH's Riverfront Theate events at https://bit.ly/30YGHAc
The following venues are new to AOTH:
- Unit 9, Friar’s Walk, which will screen Lost In Time – the Story of the Newport Clock, created by Tin Shed Theatre and Mawr on Sunday afternoon (2pm from 4pm).
- Ffoto Newport, Market Arcade, which will launch on Friday, November 26, along with showing a preview of Ron McCormick’s Carrot Fly which will be displayed over AOTH weekend, with guests welcome between midday and 6pm.
- Nettle and Bark, Clytha Park Road, with Pauline Price: Paintings among the Plants.
The 2021 art trail will feature some of the classic venues including, but not limited to:
- Diverse Vinyl, Charles Street, which will have a window exhibition: The Palindrome Painter – Art of the Imagination.
- Rogue Fox Coffee House with visual arts over the entire weekend at their new venue (still based on Clytha Park Road).
- Le Public Space which will host ‘Carpet Spoken Word’ and film shorts on Saturday (November 27) evening from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
- St Mark’s Church, Gold Tops, which will have live music on Saturday and Sunday.
- The Cellar Door, on Clytha Park Road, which will feature an exhition over the weekend and will host live music from 4pm to 7.30pm on Sunday, November 28.
- Cwtsh Arts Centre, Risca Road, which will have an exhibition displayed throughout the weekend. On Sunday, November 28, the centre will have a photo book sale between midday and 5pm, then Phoenix Film Club in the evening (7pm-9pm).
The map for this year’s event is ready – thanks to A Print & Design Ltd – and includes full details of what to expect and where over the three days.
People can download a copy of the map at https://bit.ly/3cMhfR4
Follow Art on The Hill on social media:
- Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AOTH.NP20
- Twitter – https://twitter.com/AOTH_NP20
- Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/aoth.np20
