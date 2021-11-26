Wales’ second-place finish in the World Cup qualifying group stage has earned Rob Page’s men a home draw in their play-off semi final.

They will play a semi-final against an unseeded team on March 24 next year, and, if they come out on top, will then face the winner of another semi-final on March 29.

The draw for the play-offs will take place at 4pm on November 26.

These are the unseeded teams Wales could face in the semi-final:

Turkey

Poland

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Austria

Czech Republic

What happens next?



The other seeded teams, who Wales can’t face until a potential play-off final, are:

Portugal

Italy

Sweden

Russia

Scotland

All matches will be played over one leg, with three of the 12 teams securing a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

How to watch the World Cup 2022 play-off draw

The World Cup play off draw will take place in Zurich, Switzerland at the Fifa headquarters on Friday November 26 at 4pm UK time.

It can be watched live through Fifa's official website on Friday afternoon.

What Wales players are saying ahead of the World Cup playoff draw?





Speaking after Wales’ 1-1 draw with Belgium on November 16, Page and his players highlighted the advantage playing in front of a partisan Cardiff City Stadium can offer in the play-offs.

Skipper for the night, Ramsey said: “There’s some big, big teams still in it, but it’s so important that we had a home tie.

“You could see the atmosphere here tonight, it’s a special place to come and play, so hopefully that will give us an extra edge in that play-off.”

Goalscoring hero Kieffer Moore added: “That was incredible – it’s amazing scoring in front of ‘The Red Wall’. I can’t explain it, you’re kind of lost for words but it’s some feeling.

“I think nights like this, we’d back ourselves against anyone.”

Page echoed Moore as he said: “When the crowd is like it was tonight and on Saturday, we fancy our chances against anybody”.