POLICE officers are investigating the theft of 25 sheep from common land in rural Powys.
The Welsh/Texel-cross ewes were stolen from The Begwyns Common between Builth Wells and Hay-on-Wye.
PCSO Gary Gwilt, from Dyfed-Powys Police's Rural Crime Team, said the theft happened between November 1 and 25.
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote Msg 095 of 25/11/21.
