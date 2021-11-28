A MUSIC track encouraging people to shop local this Christmas has been released by Vale of Glamorgan traders.

Shop Local This Christmas, which is sung to the tune of John Lennon’s Happy Christmas, features traders from Barry, Penarth, Cowbridge, and Llantwit Major, along with vocals from students in the Vale Academy of Performing Arts.

After Covid restrictions forced retailers to close early last Christmas, pandemic-hit shops across the Vale are calling for support this year.

The track is musically arranged and produced by Vale of Glamorgan resident Matthew Brind, an internationally renowned composer, conductor, and arranger, who has worked on Britain’s Got Talent, X Factor, America’s Got Talent, and West End Musicals.

Musical producer, Matthew Brind said: “I’m lucky to work all over the world but it’s been amazing to work right here in my local community to highlight what brilliant local businesses we have.

“It’s so important to support each other this Christmas and I hope that the track encourages people to shop local.”

The song and video features 20 traders from the Vale, including Emily Langford, who runs pizzeria The Yard in Cowbridge.

Ms Langford said: “It was great to be a part of the Christmas video with such a friendly community of local businesses.

“Hopefully the public will enjoy our efforts and support us this Christmas.”

This project is part of the wider Vale Town Centres campaign, co-ordinated by the Vale of Glamorgan Council and funded through Welsh Government, Transforming Towns funding’.

Cllr Lis Burnett, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education and Regeneration, from Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: "While this song is a bit of fun, it has a really important message.

“High street traders across the Vale support our local economy and support our local community. It’s really important that we support them this Christmas.

“We hope that this music track and video encourages residents to shop local, spend local, eat local and enjoy local this Christmas.”

To view the Shop Local This Christmas music video head to Vale Town Centre’s Facebook page @ValeTownCentres.

Featured traders:

Barry:

The Tracks at The Goodsheds

Chris Davies Estate & Lettings Agents

Awesome Wales

Cowbridge:

Thornbush Hill

The Pencil Case

Fich & Ramous

The Yard

The Bear

Swansea Building Society

Penarth:

Ener-chi

Griffin Books

Brod-The Danish Bakery

Foxy’s Deli

A B Snell & Son

Stol Coffee

Windsor Fruit Stores

The Queen B Boutique

The Busy Tea Pot

Zero Penarth

Llantwit Major: