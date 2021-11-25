POLICE and Vale of Glamorgan Council are appealing for information after illegal felling at Rhoose Point.
11 Scot Pines were illegally cut down on council land at Rhoose Point recently - the inceident has been reported to South Wales Police and the council wants to identify who is responsible.
Cllr Lis Burnett, Vale of Glamorgan Council Cabinet Member for Education and Regeneration, said: “This is an appalling act of vandalism that the council is not prepared to just accept.
“There was evidence of chainsaw use on these trees which were cut down on land owned by the council.
“This is not the first act of this kind to have been committed recently. The police have been informed and we intend to take the strongest possible action against those responsible.
“After replanting, replacement trees will take up to 10 years to reach the same stature.
“Such a destructive act at a time when the world is looking at more sustainable and environmentally friendly ways to live cannot be tolerated.”
Anyone with information on the tree felling is asked to call the council on 01446 700111.
Alternatively, contact South Wales Police, quoting occurrence number 405774, by:
- Visiting https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
- E-mailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
- Calling 101
