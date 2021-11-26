PLANS to give a Barry housing estate a “significant facelift” have been revealed.

Houses, bungalows and flats on the Buttrills estate will see work carried out in the communal areas and gardens, the Vale of Glamorgan Council has announced.

New outdoor spaces for drying clothing and storage will be created, and more energy efficient LED streetlighting will be installed in line with the council’s Project Zero commitment to become carbon neutral.

Residents have been involved with the plans, which also include tree planting boxes and bird boxes being built.

Work is now ongoing to appoint a contractor to carry out the work, and the council said it is hoped the project will begin “in the near future.”

The plans follow a widespread upgrading of council housing in the Vale in line with Welsh Housing Quality Standards.

An artist's impression of plans for upgrading the outdoor areas at the Buttrills estate in Barry. Picture: Vale of Glamorgan Council.

Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for housing and building services, said: “The work carried out on the Buttrills Estate is part of a large-scale programme to bolster and improve council housing.

“New developments have been completed at Clos Holm View and Llys Llechwedd Jenner in Barry, while there are others in the pipeline at Hayes Road and Hayeswood Road along with an older persons’ apartment complex in Penarth.

“I hope this scheme will make a real difference to residents living at the Buttrills, providing pleasant, functional outdoor spaces for them to enjoy.

“It should also boost local wildlife and make the area more environmentally friendly.”