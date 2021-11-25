A BELOVED pub close to the Welsh border is reopening today, Thursday, under new owners - after seven years of closure.

Locals and visitors alike were up in arms when the Bull’s Head in Craswall, Herefordshire, one of the last unspoiled drovers' inns in England, closed in 2014.

In 2018, fed-up former customers gathered more than 700 signatures and planned a demonstration outside the empty pub, which is one of the most remote in Herefordshire but was hugely popular with walkers and foodies.

Locals, the Argus' sister paper the Hereford Times reported at the time, were fearful that the pub would be sold as a private house, and more than 200 people rallied to the call to protest outside the pub in May 2018.

The protest outside the Bull's Head in 2018

Mark Haslam from pub campaign group Herefordshire CAMRA said at the time that the Bull's Head was a real treasure, and that it was nothing short of a travesty that it remained closed.

"It has been a tremendously successful pub in the recent past, and it is our view that it can be so once more," he said.

But their hopes for the pub's reopening are now about to come true under new ownership.

Jon Stead, of Longtown-based Wild By Nature, who already run a farm shop, farm-to-table restaurant, and guest accommodation, said the pub will be offering a place to eat, drink and (soon) sleep.

He promised visitors will find a traditional Black Mountains pub with a hole-in-the-wall bar, flagstone floors, traditional fireplace, well-kept ales, and low-intervention wines.

Food will be served all day, with menus designed to put the history, tradition and food culture of the Black Mountains on a plate, using meat from Wild By Nature's Lower House Farm and produce from the surrounding area.

"A place rich in history and beloved by many. The Bull’s Head was closed for over six years when we began our restoration project," Mr Stead said.

"We’ve put a lot of work in to make sure you’ll find the pub pretty much as we did, with of course, a few additions for your pleasure."

Booking is available online at: www.wildbynaturellp.com/the-bulls-head-inn

