A 26-YEAR-OLD didn't let the Covid pandemic stop her from setting up her own paw-some business.

Ashleigh Suller, 26, launched Newport-based business Cake Pawfection in May 2021, baking tasty treats for dogs with a focus on healthiness and deliciousness.

The mum-of-three - three fur babies that is - lets her dogs Millie, Poppy, and Daisy taste -test her creations to decide whether they will go on the menu.

“I absolutely adore dogs; I have three of my own and my life revolves around them - they’re like my children,” said Ms Suller.

“I’ve always loved baking, but I never felt a normal baking business was right for me, so I started researching what is good for dogs and what isn’t.

“It took off pretty much as soon as I launched it – it went from zero to 100, which I wasn’t expecting but I’m so happy about it."

Ms Suller works full-time for Network Rail, but her side business allows her to enjoy two of her passions: baking and dogs (with her particularly enjoying visits from her waggy-tailed customers).

Cake Pawfection has some regular customers, with new ones trickling in, and recently launched a Christmas treat box so dogs don't miss out on the festive fun.

Along with cakes and treat boxes, Cake Pawfection offers biscuits and pasties, with the latter replacing the dog-friendly ice-cream during the colder winter months.

“Millie, Poppy and Daisy are my taste testers – if they love something then I know other dogs will," added Ms Suller.

“I love dogs, so don’t want to give them anything that is bad for them, which is why I use ingredients which are good for them.

“When I researched I found some of the healthier items were quite expensive, so I try to make sure my products are affordable.

"As long as the dogs are happy it makes me happy.”

Cake Pawfection currently only offers items for collection from Newport - with dogs welcome to come along to pick up products - but Ms Suller hopes to be able to offer delivery soon.

At the moment the business is based solely on Facebook at facebook.com/cakepawfection but there are plans to launch a website in 2022.