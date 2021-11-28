NEWPORT is an ever-changing city. We decided to ask the members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group about what they love or loved about the city.

Here's what they said:

Helen Evans: Maindee swimming baths; Beechwood Park paddling pool; The outdoor market. All good memories, but unfortunately all gone now

Sarah Hannah Dunn: The Kingsway Shopping Centre. Loved going there as a teenager, going in the cafe down stairs waiting for friends.

Natalie Roberts: The old Kingsway Shopping Centre with all the cafes; John Frost Square and waiting to see the clock open.

Muhammed Jason Abdelmoteleb: Three things that I loved growing up: 1. Tredegar House; 2. Central library; 3. Leisure centre.

Roy Beale: The Market; the 80s nightclubs; The Six Bells.

Christina Athena Jenkins: I’ve been in Newport for 16 years but have been coming to Newport since I was a baby. I really enjoyed the old Kingsway and Victors fish bar in Pill.

Barbara Fox: The Market and faggots and peas.

Lynda Farr Price: The cafe at the top of Kingsway. They did crusty cheese and onion rolls - a big wedge of cheese and same with the onion and milky coffee in white cup and saucer.

Sarah Eckert: The people, the buildings/architecture, the feeling of “home”

Stavros Power: The people. They're the best people in the world. I do miss Somerton Park though.

Billy Cox: Great childhood; Prefabs; and Ringland. Great neighbours and friends for nearly 70 years. And the amount of green open spaces and abundance of wildlife. I love Newport.

Lorna Payne: Window shopping in town on a quiet evening.

Jeff Smith: Newport Carnival in the 70s. When the carnival had over 200 floats and started at Newport docks and finished at Shaftsbury Park where you would be greeted with a full scale fairground and show arena with displays thought out the weekend.

Peggy Fitzgerald: A ride over on the 'Tranny', which you still can do; feeding the seagulls from Jay's balcony; beating the Alway bus on the last buses out of town; looking at the pets in the market on a Saturday morning; seeing the stars at night, there's too much light now. All distant memories.

Jeanette Cregg: I loved playing in the street when thay where building George Street bridge. We lived in Morris Street then.

Patricia O'Neill: Woolworth’s cafeteri;, the old Forte’s milk bar (corner of Market Street/High Street 1950s); Royce Restaurant; Wildings; window shopping in the many stores of an evening.

Lisa Lawson: Loved growing up in St Julians, great sense of community, everyone knew everyone. The woods and ‘little’ park! Coal man, milk man, and pop man! Street parties. Great times.

Helen Bromhead: John Frost Square, the Museum, Fussells, Meeks, Belle Vue Park with the swings over concrete, being able to go down the docks, Guilgans Island, the Cattle Market, the In Shops - loads!

Wales Welsh Designs: Rodney Parade (still do); The Golden Egg cafe (anyone else remember that?); And my first ever live music experiences at the leisure centre.

Mark Baghurst: I remember them building John Frost Square; being able to walk around without worrying; leaving your door open, people in and out of your house; going to Newport Market; playing in the old gas works; and, best of all, going to Crinda School.

Lynda Griffiths: Sitting on the bank on Somerton Bridge and waiting for my Grandfather to drive the train past and wave at him.

Avril Phillips: Owen Owen, Littlewoods and Wildings - three shops I miss.

Sandy Caprice: The old market, the clubs from the 70s/80s, and hanging out with old friends.

Ellese Keenan: Having a day out to town with my mum to watch the clock open.

Deana Tulloch: Princess Tea Rooms where I worked for two years. It was like having six nights out a week when I was 17/18 years old. Then the Stowaway in the early 80s and the clock in John Frost Square, watching it open with the kids faces.

Wendy Brookes: Feeling excited at being one of the first pupils in a brand new Malpas Court School and later in life, eating cottage pie in Woolworths cafeteria, yummy.

Julie Turmel: Scamps, Stowaway, Bakers Row, Tiffanys, Motte Raj Indian restaurant, Chinese Wah Wah, all the old pubs, in the 80s Bridge Bar, Hornblower, Talisman, Lamb for one last cocktail before a nightclub. The shops - Woolworths, Tariques, C&A, Chelsea Girl. Endless memories.

Roy Cridland: Back in my days as a nipper building dens built them below ground, on the ground, up in trees, even inside the bonfire. Built bridges over streams. Swinging over ditches on ropes. I can only say the best life a kid could have and still good mates today. Memories no one can take away.

Gillian Ahern: Speedway, collecting bottles over there for money back. Beechwood Park, blackberry picking along railway Somerton bridge.

Linda Smith: I used to love Somerton Park, the old market, the cattle market, and riding my homemade soap box down the street where I grew up. Played in an around the old brick works where the Ibis hotel and the church behind it is. Happy days.

Andy Griffiths: All the old record shops where you could bounce from one to the next; the hustle and bustle of upstairs in Newport Indoor Market on a Friday and Saturday. And without a doubt Maskells on a Saturday and Sunday.

Linda Stones: Always loved Newport born and bred. Yes it has changed but it's still Newport.

Nola Lewis: Being surrounded by my wonderful family. Lysaghts Christmas parties. Playing all day in Beechwood park. I could go on forever. So many lovely memories although I left Newport in 1951.

Gay Foster Parsons: The community was great to grow up in, all the shops and atmosphere in town, and you could be safe in most places, wonderful people buildings, parks, happy people, everywhere was just so happy.

David Watts: The carnivals that used to go through the town. It was a really big annual event. All amateur and great fun. All the clubs, groups and communities came up with some brilliant floats.

Jeffrey Watts: Growing up down Pill, big choice of shops, variety of music venues.

Kieran Stewart: Wales v England baseball matches, Newport RFC, Fireworks over Rodney Parade, Newport County at Somerton Park, The Pill Addy.

Mark Burrows: I was in a taxi going home from work down the docks. The driver was a foreigner. It was a nice afternoon. He looks up at the surrounding hills including Twmbarlum and says: "Look. Beautiful." I look up and say "Guess so." He then tells me that he recently lived in Manchester for two years. "Just grey, just buildings and concrete. Newport is beautiful." I looked again and maybe he's right.

Jane Smith: I loved working at Orb Works, they were like extended family! As my Dad worked there for many years before I started (in 1968) I felt as though I knew everyone. Very happy times.

Susan Alcock: 1. Spending time in the parks especially in the summer holidays growing up. We are truly lucky having beautiful parks in Newport; 2. Going to the cattle market on a Saturday; 3. Standing in town with my mother waiting for the town carnival and all the floats.