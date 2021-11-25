A MAN arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Llantwit Fardre will remain under arrest after a warrant was granted to give detectives further time to investigate.

The body of 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts was found at her home in St Anne’s Drive, Llantwit Fardre, on Sunday, November 21.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, November 23.

And on Thursday afternoon, detectives investigating Ms Fox-Roberts’ suspected murder secured a warrant for the further detention of the man.

Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Darren George, gave an update on the investigation, and asked members of the public to avoid speculating about the incident.

“The investigation into the murder of June Fox-Roberts is continuing,” he said.

“I have a team of over 50 detectives working tirelessly on the investigation, the team also includes officers from specialist roles who are working around the clock to establish exactly what happened to June.

“I fully appreciate and understand the affect this murder investigation has had on the close knit community of Llantwit Fardre, I would personally like to thank all those who have come forward to date and assisted the investigation.

“June’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and I would ask that they be given time to grieve their loss in private.

“The 25-year-old male who has been arrested remains in police custody as our investigation continues at pace.

“Once again I respectfully ask for people to refrain from speculating about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course.”

Officers have asked that anyone with any information or footage which could assist the investigation can be submitted via: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B41-PO1.

Alternatively, people can contact South Wales Police by calling 101, by emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, or online via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo. You must quote occurrence *408848.

Witnesses can also send officers a private message on South Wales Police’s Facebook or Twitter pages, or, alternatively, information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.