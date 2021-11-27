A DRINK driver was nearly twice the limit after being caught at a Gwent supermarket.
Helen Smith, 39, was arrested at the Tesco store car park in Abertillery on October 31.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how she gave a reading of 64 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Smith, of Commercial Street Arcade, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to drink driving.
She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £210 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
