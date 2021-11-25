A FARM owner was ordered to pay more than £13,500 for dumping waste on his land.
Philip Johns, 67, from Monmouth, was brought before the courts following an investigation by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).
He pleaded guilty to depositing construction and demolition waste, wood, plastic, metals and soil at Glannau Farm, Lydart.
Household and black bag rubbish. Picture: Natural Resources Wales
Johns also admitted failing to comply with a NRW stop notice and submitting construction, demolition and household waste to a listed operation without an environmental permit.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the offences took place between December 2, 2020 and May 14, 2021.
Large boulders and soil were deposited on the site. Picture: Natural Resources Wales
The defendant was ordered to pay £13,542 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
Outside the court, John Jowett, an enforcement officer at NRW, said: “Waste crime not only impacts the environment but also people’s health and their local communities as well as undermining legitimate businesses operating within the waste industry.
“I hope this result sends out a message to all those involved in the illegal storing and depositing of waste, that we take this activity extremely seriously and we will always take the appropriate steps to protect our natural resources and the communities which we serve.”
