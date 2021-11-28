A FUNDRAISING event will be held at Llanyrafon Social Club to raise money for the family of five-year-old Olivier Roberts, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumour.

In August, Olivier was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) – a type of brain tumour found in an area of the brainstem, which cannot be removed due to its position.

Olivier’s parents – Richard and Marina – have shared his story to raise awareness of the condition, as well as to help raise money to allow Olivier to get onto a life-extending medical trial.

READ MORE:

A special fundraising event, which will include a disco and bar, followed by 'That 80's Band' for live music and a raffle, will be held at Llanyrafon Social Club on Friday, December 3.

“I did an online raffle on Facebook which raised over £600,” said organiser Emily Hedley.

“Me and Emma both have children in school with Olivier. Being mums, it really touched our hearts, as it could happen to anyone.”

“The community have really rallied around,” said Emma Waldron, who is helping organise the event. “The prizes which have been donated for the raffle are amazing.”

The pair thanked everyone at Llanyrafon Social Club for hosting the event.

Mr Roberts said: “We hadn’t met Emily before. She has children in the same school as we do. She contacted us to say she was doing a raffle. She didn’t know us but had been touched by our story.

“We have been supported in so many different ways and we’re just so grateful for the way that the community have rallied around us.”

The event is ticketed, costing £15 each. All the money raised will go to Olivier’s GoFundMe page.

You can find out more, or book tickets, on the Our Golden Boy Charity Event Facebook page, or by emailing emilyhedley1@gmail.com.