COMMUNITIES in Torfaen will be getting in the festive spirit this week, with the Christmas lights being switched on in Blaenavon, Pontypool and Cwmbran.

The lights will be switched on in Blaenavon on Friday evening.

The switch-on event will start at 6pm outside Bethlehem Chapel, with the Blessing of the Crib taking place in partnership with Blaenavon Churches Together.

Before the switch on, there will be performances from X-Factor star Russell Jones.

On Saturday, November 27, the town’s Christmas Market will be held in the Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall between 10am and 3pm.

The market will feature handmade crafts and gifts, activities, face painting, a rodeo reindeer ride, and food and drink.

Elf will also be screened in the cinema at 11am. Booking is essential for this, and details for the film can be found on the Blaenavon Town Council website.

The Pontypool Christmas Cavalcade in 2018. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk.

Pontypool’s Christmas Cavalcade returns after a year away on Saturday, November 27.

The Cavalcade will be held in the town centre from 10am to 5pm.

There will be music and performances on the main stage, and Santa’s grotto in Pontypool Indoor Market.

There will also be a parade featuring TV and film characters and Father Christmas. This will gather outside Pontypool Police Station from 4.30pm, before setting off at 4.45pm.

The lights will be switched on at the main stage at 5pm.

“We couldn’t have it last year so we have tried to make it bigger and better this year,” said Cllr Gaynor James.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to do it, especially for the kids. They didn’t have anything last year.”

In Cwmbran, two carol services and tree lighting ceremonies will be held.

The first, on Wednesday, December 1, will be held outside Ladywell on Richmond Road in Pontnewydd at 6pm.

The second event will be on Friday, December 3 next to the memorial clock on Victoria Street, also at 6pm.

The ceremonies will be conducted by representatives of local churches, and supported by the Salvation Army, Cwmbran Community Council members and music from Cwmbran Brass Band.

There will also be gifts for children who attend.