POLICE are trying to track down a vehicle which has been reported as stolen.
The Range Rover pictured was reported stolen from Brynmawr over night (Thursday November 25 going into Friday November 26).
The registration of the Range Rover is: EJ57 HGE.
Gwent Police are investigating and are urging anyone who spots it or has information which could help locate the vehicle to get in touch.
If you see the Range Rover or have information call 101 and quote reference: 20211126-0015.
OTHER NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.