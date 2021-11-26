POLICE are trying to track down a vehicle which has been reported as stolen.

The Range Rover pictured was reported stolen from Brynmawr over night (Thursday November 25 going into Friday November 26).

The registration of the Range Rover is: EJ57 HGE.

Gwent Police are investigating and are urging anyone who spots it or has information which could help locate the vehicle to get in touch.

If you see the Range Rover or have information call 101 and quote reference: 20211126-0015.

