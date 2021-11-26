THE FAMILY of a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Tuesday have paid tribute to him.

21-year-old Jordan Talbot, from Radyr in Cardiff, died after he was involved in a crash in Rhoose on Tuesday, November 23.

His family have released a tribute, which says: “We are all completely devastated with sudden loss of Jordan. He was such a bright, intelligent, and happy young man that had his whole future ahead of him.

“He was simply riding his motorcycle to work to do his dream job at Aston Martin when the collision occurred. He had worked so hard to get this job and he knew how proud we all were of him.

“He was such a kind, loving person and had a wicked sense of humour, always laughing or cracking jokes around the house. Everybody who knew him did not have a bad word to say.

“In his short life he had touched so many people and left behind so many happy memories that we will forever cherish.

“As a family we would like to thank everybody for their kind words and support but would particularly like to thank all the emergency service at the scene who tried to help Jordan.”

South Wales Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses of the crash, which happened at around 5.20am on Tuesday November 23 on the A4226, Rhoose between the Rhoose roundabout and the British Airways Maintenance Centre roundabout.

If anyone has any information or has dash cam footage which may assist the investigation, contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2100410553.