STORM Arwen is heading towards the UK, including Wales, with the possibility of snow this evening.

According to the BBC Wales today (November 26) will have heavy outbreaks of rain, with strong gusts likely. BBC Wales also reports that tonight will have bands of rain sweep in from the north, which will bring some snow to higher ground - but mostly rain to lower levels.

The cold and windy weather is anticipated to continue throughout Saturday (November 27) with a “more settled” day predicted this Sunday (November 28).

Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across the UK today, with west Wales affected – tomorrow (November 27) the weather warning covers all of Wales including the Gwent region:

Blaenau Gwent

Caerphilly

Monmouthshire

Newport

Torfaen

The strongest winds will be in coastal locations, with winds at more than 75mph possible in some places.

Met Office reports the possibility off sleet and snow in lower ground in the UK today and on Saturday but say “this is likely to be more short-lived”.

Met Office Principal Meteorologist Dan Suri said, “Storm Arwen is associated with a deep low-pressure system that will impact the northeast in particular from Friday but will also bring wider impacts to the UK with high winds, rain and some snow probable over the high ground.

“Storm Arwen’s impacts are mainly associated with high winds as the storm sinks southwards and will widely bring gusts of up to 65mph in coastal areas, although slightly stronger in the northeast, with in excess of 75mph possible in exposed locations.”

The storm may mean:

The possibility of power cuts

Flying debris posing safety risks when winds are strongs

The possibility of damage to trees and buildings

The possibility of road and bridge closures

Public transport may be affected, with the possibility of longer journey times and cancellations

Drivers are advised to prepare their vehicles for winter by checking oil and coolant levels.

People driving in the storm should ensure they are not driving too fast and give themselves more time to react when approaching hazards – increasing their gap from moving traffic in front.

It is also advised – if possible – to choose main roads which are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding.