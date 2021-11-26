A MAN has been charged with murder following the death of a 65-year-old.
Detectives investigating the death of 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts have charged a man from Pontypridd with murder.
Luke Deeley, 25, of Pontypridd will appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court today (November 26).
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Darren George said: "I would again like to offer my personal thanks to the local community for their support during the investigation.
"The charging of a 25-year -old local man is quite clearly a significant development in the investigation and I hope this goes some way in offering re-assurance to the local community.
"I can also confirm that there are currently no known links between June and the person charged.
"I once again urge people not to speculate on social media, my thoughts remain with June and her family who we continue to support through specially trained officers”.
Information or footage which could assist the investigation can be submitted via an online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B41-PO1
Alternatively, people can South Wales Police, quoting occurrence *408848:
- Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
- Message South Wales Police privately on Facebook or Twitter
- E-mail: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
- Call: 101
Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
