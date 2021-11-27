A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

GARETH BRIMBLE, 31, of High Street, Blaina, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on May 21.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Brimble was banned from driving for 16 months and must pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DEAN DONALD DAVID ROBERTS, 26, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £761 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on May 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Farm owner ordered to pay £13.5k for dumping illegal waste

BRANDON COLES, 23, of Sirhowy Court, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Thomas Ellis Way on April 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL LODDO, 21, of Beulah Road, Rhiwbina, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving on Celtic Way, Newport, with a cannabis derivative in his blood and driving without insurance on May 16.

He was ordered to pay £539 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE: Knife fight duo jailed after ‘terrifying’ neighbours

RICHARD NOBLE, 46, of Batchelor Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing three joints of beef worth £39 from Lidl on Granville Street on September 23.

SAMANTHA LOUISE MAY, 45, of Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after she admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on May 9.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLARE LEWIS, 49, of Cefn Fforest Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink driving with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bryn Road, Blackwood, on October 28.

She was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHRAF ALI, 55, of Alma Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Caerleon Road on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT PARFITT, 50, of White Hart Lane, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £640 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEAN STONELAKE, 37, of Hengoed Road, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pengam Road, Blackwood, on April 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NEIL THOMPSON, 32, of Apollo Way, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA BAKER, 31, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £384 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Sorrel Drive, Penpedairheol, on May 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACOB BISHOP, 27, of New Street, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Heol Edward Lewis, Gelligaer, on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL CLYDE DAVIES, 44, of Commin Road, Aberbargoed, was ordered to pay £761 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Hill Street, Rhymney, on May 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.