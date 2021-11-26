TONY Borg is ready for the busiest period in his 32 years of training boxers, with 15 St Joseph’s fighters entering the ring across three venues over the next two weeks.

Five are in action at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff tonight, followed by half-a-dozen more tomorrow at Swansea’s LC2 and then four at Chepstow Racecourse on December 11.

Three of his charges – Gavin Gwynne, Jacob Robinson and Akeem Ennis-Brown – are involved in title fights, five will be making their pro debuts and six put unbeaten records on the line.

It’s an exciting time for Borg’s Newport gym, but a very stressful one too given the problems promoters and matchmakers have had finding opponents for his fighters.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” said Borg. “I’ve never known a situation like it since I started training boxers.

“Because of the pandemic, a lot of fighters in this country haven’t renewed their licences, so then you have to look at bringing opponents from abroad.

“And there are so many shows that if you’ve got someone lined up and they get cut on another promotion then they can’t fight your guy.

“The opponents for my guys have changed so much, but the lads understand, and they have had plenty of sparring and time to prepare.

“But it’s a nightmare for matchmakers and promoters, it’s crazy, and I feel sorry for them.”

Cardiff lightweight Rashid Omar and Llanelli super-middleweight Ethan George will get things under way for Borg’s stable when they make their professional debuts tonight.

London-born heavyweight Miles Gordon Darby (2-0) fights for the first time in more than four-and-a-half years, while Gloucester’s Ennis-Brown (14-1) takes on Argentina’s Daniel Alejandro Combi for the vacant WBC international super-lightweight crown.

Finally in Cardiff, Robinson (8-0) locks horns with Carmarthen’s Angelo Dragone with the vacant Welsh featherweight strap on the line.

The big bout tomorrow sees Gwynne (13-2) make the first defence of his Commonwealth lightweight title against Englishman Jack O’Keeffe.

Caerphilly’s Ted Barnaby, Pontypridd’s Tom James and James Atkins from Porthcawl all make their debuts in the pro ranks.

And Joshua John (3-0) and Jordan Withers (3-0) are looking for wins as they build towards possible title shots next year.

Lloyd Germain (5-0), Nathan Howells (1-0), Ryan Pocock (0-1) and Jordan Joseph (debut) are the four in action in Chepstow.

“The gym is buzzing,” said Borg. “There’s a great atmosphere and everyone is working hard and helping everyone else.

“The boys boxing in Cardiff will help and support the boys fighting in Swansea.

“We’ve got 11 fights in 24 hours this weekend, and that’s something I’ve never had before.”