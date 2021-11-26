TAINE Basham will have a blast for the Dragons against Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship before being given a break.
The back rower and fellow Wales international Ben Carter start tomorrow's fixture at Rodney Parade (kick-off 5.15pm) after their autumn exploits.
Basham played every minute of the games against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.
Carter had a very brief cameo against the Springboks and came on in the first half against the Wallabies.
Both are needed against Edinburgh because of a lack of options in their positions and will then be told to switch off from rugby next week when not needed for the away game at Glasgow.
Gonzalo Bertranou starts at scrum-half on his return from Argentina duty while Jamie Roberts makes his first appearance of the season in midfield after a minor knee operation.
Wales tighthead Leon Brown returns as a replacement with Chris Coleman starting while Dan Babos is poised for a rare outing because scrum-half Rhodri Williams has a niggle.
Hooker Elliot Dee, lock Will Rowlands, back rower Aaron Wainwright and tighthead Mesake Doge don't feature after their autumn international exertions while loosehead Aki Seiuli starts for Samoa against the Barbarians at Twickenham.
Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jonah Holmes, Jack Dixon, Jamie Roberts, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Gonzalo Bertranou; Greg Bateman, Taylor Davies, Chris Coleman, Ben Carter, Joe Maksymiw, Harri Keddie (capt), Taine Basham, Ollie Griffiths.
Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Josh Reynolds, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Huw Taylor, Dan Babos, Aneurin Owen, Jordan Olowofela.
Edinburgh: Emiliano Boffelli; Damien Hoyland, Matt Currie, James Lang, Ramiro Moyano; Blair Kinghorn, Ben Vellacott (capt); Boan Venter, Adam McBurney, WP Nel, Marshall Sykes, Jamie Hodgson, Nick Haining, Luke Crosbie, Magnus Bradbury.
Replacements: Dave Cherry, Harrison Courtney, Angus Williams, Connor Boyle, Ben Muncaster, Henry Pyrgos, Charlie Savala, Cammy Hutchison.
