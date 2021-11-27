HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding over the past week.

The following cases are for the week from November 18-26.

Octavian Anghela

Anghela was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 18.

The 29-year-old, of Star Street, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph section of the A4042 in Newport.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on April 25, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Simon Frost

Frost was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 23.

The 33-year-old, of Farlays, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 43mph on a 30mph section of Greenmeadow Lane in Cwmbran.

He was fined £148 for the offence, which occurred on May 7, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

READ MORE:

Jamie Paget-Davies

Paget-Davies was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 23.

The 21-year-old, of Church Road, Pontnewydd, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on May 5, 2021.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.