IMPROVED cross-border links between South Wales and England have been recommended, as part of a UK Government transport review.

A report, published today has called for a series of improvements to transport infrastructure across the UK, with several of the recommended measures designed to improve road and rail links in South Wales.

These include calls to upgrade the M4 motorway in a bid to reduce congestion, and to add extra train stations to the main railway line in South Wales.

It was also suggested that rail links to the Midlands from Cardiff be improved too – reducing journey times between Cardiff and Birmingham New Street.

But, some of the biggest recommendations could be found towards North Wales, where improvements to the North Wales Coast Main Line where highlighted.

Publication of The Union Connectivity Review has been a long time coming.

Chaired by Sir Peter Hendy, work began in October 2020, with a remit to “review the quality and availability of transport infrastructure across the UK.”

However, it is worth noting that the Welsh Government is responsible for road infrastructure projects in Wales – and therefore the UK Government does not actually have the power to implement its own recommendations.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said:“We must strengthen the rail and road links across Wales if we are to truly level up the UK– enhancing the connectivity of Welsh towns and cities and bringing communities closer together.

“We will now reflect on Sir Peter Hendy’s review, and through close working with the Welsh Government, boost key transport connections that will deliver for the people and businesses of Wales and more evenly distribute opportunity and prosperity.”

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Transport is key to binding the family of nations that is the United Kingdom closer together, so that prosperity can be shared more evenly.

“It is not good enough that certain areas of the UK thrive while others fall behind.

“We must realise our full national potential, and that means mobilising the resources and skills of all parts of this country.

“I am indebted to Sir Peter for his work. We will consider his recommendations carefully, engage closely with the devolved administrations, and work collegiately to ensure these proposals strengthen the ties that bind us, now and for the future.”

In his report, Sir Peter said: “My recommendations provide comprehensive, achievable and clear plans forward to better connect the whole of the United Kingdom, leading to more growth, jobs, housing and social cohesion.

“I welcome the enthusiasm shown by the Prime Minister and the Government to my final report and I look forward to their formal response to my recommendations, which aim to spread opportunity and prosperity right across the United Kingdom.”

Welsh secretary Simon Hart said: “Improving road, rail and other transport infrastructure so it is fit for the future is crucial to economic growth across Wales. Thousands of people travel between Wales and England every day so it is vital that we better connect our communities and increase opportunities for businesses and travellers.

“Speeding up rail services, upgrading roads and boosting connectivity all form part of our plans to level up communities, strengthen the United Kingdom and promote the creation of new jobs in every part of Wales and the UK.”