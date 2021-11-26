DO YOU recognise either of these men?
Gwent Police are appealing for information to identify these two men – officers would like to speak with them following a burglary in Newport earlier this month.
The burglary took place at an address on Commercial Road at approximately 2am on Tuesday, November 16.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Four men forced their way into the property and, once inside, assaulted a man and stole his wallet.
“The victim sustained minor injuries and received hospital treatment.”
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident:
- A 35-year-old man from Penarth has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possessing a prohibited article.
- A 34-year-old man from the Rhondda Cynon Taf area has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Both men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information that could help Gwent Police’s investigation is asked to call 101 quoting 2100401839, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
