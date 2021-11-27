JON Jones’ dream to work with children has come true after he graduated with a degree in Early Years Education and Practice from University of South Wales (USW) last summer.

Jon, from Newport, has cerebral palsy, which affects his coordination and fine motor skills, but he hasn’t let his condition hold him back. Currently based at a nursery, Jon worked hard at his degree to break into the profession he feels so strongly about.

“I chose USW because of their reputation for the course,” he explained. “I learnt so much during the three years. I loved every minute of it.

“I have always had a passion for helping young children develop and helping them to learn through play. The BA (Hons) Early Years Education and Practice course gave me the knowledge and work experience I needed to put my degree into practice. The course is recognised by Social Care Wales, so graduates achieve Early Years Practitioner status alongside their degree.”

USW’s education partners include nurseries, children’s and flying start centres, charities, local wildlife trusts, and museums.

“Throughout the degree, I worked on a different placement each year,” said Jon.”These were such good experience to see exactly how elements from my course fit into real-life education.

“There were challenges, of course. Behaviour management can be challenging in schools sometimes. However, the teachers were so supportive and welcoming. They understood the position I was in as they have been there themselves.”

Jon advocates for more men to work in early years education:

“There were only two other men on my course. It is a shame that more men don’t apply to study early years education. Anyone can be nurturing” he said.

“I love my job. I go to work with a smile every day. I think my dream job would be a teacher or teaching assistant, in an early year setting, but I really love working in the nursery.

“My advice to anyone with a disability, who aspires to go to university, is to go for it. USW gave me software to assist my studies and the support I received was incredible. If it is your dream, just go for it.”

Pavla Boulton, Senior Lecturer in Early Years and Education, said: “Jon was an inspiration to us all, his determination never faltered, his passion for educating young children was clear from the outset. We are thrilled that Jon is putting his knowledge and skills into practice, he is an asset to the Early Years Education workforce, and he will inspire everyone with whom he works. Da Iawn Jon, Gwaith gwych!”

Jamie James, Head of USW’s School of Education and Early Years, said: “USW is proud to sponsor the Early Years Education Award, and to have the opportunity to recognise individuals working in a sector that have a positive impact on the lives of others.”

USW also supports the next generation of early years practitioners through its professionally recognised Early Years, Education and Practice degree which focuses on the knowledge and skills needed to support the learning and development of children from birth to eight years.

USW students graduate as fully competent professionals able to gain employment and care for children in safe and secure environments.