PUBLIC Health Wales has reported five Covid-related deaths including two in the Gwent region.
There have been five newly reported Covid-related deaths, according to Public Health Wales: two within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, two in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, and one in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.
Public Health Wales' Covid-related death toll, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic, is now at 6,382.
Public Health Wales' latest data also include 2,927 newly confirmed cases of Covid - with 524 of these newly-reported cases in the Gwent region:
- 155 in Newport
- 132 in Caerphilly
- 125 in Torfaen
- 60 in Monmouthshire
- 52 in Blaenau Gwent
The newly reported cases of Covid, according to Public Health Wales data, is as follows:
- Anglesey - 93
- Blaenau Gwent - 52
- Bridgend - 137
- Caerphilly - 132
- Cardiff - 322
- Carmarthenshire - 146
- Ceredigion - 36
- Conwy - 90
- Denbighshire - 77
- Flintshire - 157
- Gwynedd - 244
- Merthyr Tydfil - 49
- Monmouthshire - 60
- Neath Port Talbot - 90
- Newport - 155
- Pembrokeshire - 111
- Powys - 113
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 145
- Swansea - 201
- Torfaen - 125
- Vale of Glamorgan - 158
- Wrexham - 131
- Unknown location - 9
- Resident outside Wales – 94
