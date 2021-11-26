PUBLIC Health Wales has reported five Covid-related deaths including two in the Gwent region.

There have been five newly reported Covid-related deaths, according to Public Health Wales: two within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, two in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, and one in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

Public Health Wales' Covid-related death toll, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic, is now at 6,382.

Public Health Wales' latest data also include 2,927 newly confirmed cases of Covid - with 524 of these newly-reported cases in the Gwent region:

  • 155 in Newport
  • 132 in Caerphilly
  • 125 in Torfaen
  • 60 in Monmouthshire
  • 52 in Blaenau Gwent

OTHER NEWS:

The newly reported cases of Covid, according to Public Health Wales data, is as follows:

  • Anglesey - 93
  • Blaenau Gwent - 52
  • Bridgend - 137
  • Caerphilly - 132
  • Cardiff - 322
  • Carmarthenshire - 146
  • Ceredigion - 36
  • Conwy - 90
  • Denbighshire - 77
  • Flintshire - 157
  • Gwynedd - 244
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 49
  • Monmouthshire - 60
  • Neath Port Talbot - 90
  • Newport - 155
  • Pembrokeshire - 111
  • Powys - 113
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 145
  • Swansea - 201
  • Torfaen - 125
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 158
  • Wrexham - 131
  • Unknown location - 9
  • Resident outside Wales – 94