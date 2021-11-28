A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RYAN DYLAN LAWRENCE, 19, of Park Lane, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood and driving without due care and attention on Merthyr Road on June 5.

He was ordered to pay £469 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR WEBB, 20, of Clytha Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on November 2.

The court found that the offence was both racially and religiously aggravated.

CALLUM CONSTANT, 25, of Newlyn Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Twyncarn Road, Cwmcarn, on May 21.

He was ordered to pay £469 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN GLYN EVANS, 30, of Pentwyn, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and he was banned from driving for 20 months.

Evans must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ADAM PENN, 41, of Stanford Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and cannabis derivative in his blood on Usk Way on June 5.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

LEE LOUIS NAGY, 34, of Somerton Park, Somerton, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted driving while disqualified on Henllys Way, Cwmbran, on June 18.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

GEMMA LOUISE JENKINS, 37, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted stealing face creams and Christmas gifts worth £153 from Boots at Newport Retail Park on November 4 and being in breach of a community order.

She was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN HARDING, 39, of Ladysmith Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was made the subject of a six-week electronically monitored curfew and banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted driving while disqualified on Crown Lane, Blackwood, on May 9.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JOSE FERREIRA, 40, of Victoria Circus, Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Newport on the M4 at Junction 24 with a cannabis derivative in his blood on June 16.

He was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.