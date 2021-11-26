A BURNED-OUT caravan has finally been removed from a Newport street, 10 days after it was allegedly set on fire.

The emergency services were called to Corelli Street, in the Maindee area on Tuesday, November 16, after receiving reports of a caravan having been set on fire near to the main railway line.

Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, along with police officers, were dispatched to the scene, which took place at around 6.35pm.

The crew from Maindee Fire Station was able to extinguish the blaze, shortly before 7pm.

However, in the days that followed, Gwent Police has confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the caravan catching fire.

Investigations are continuing at this time, though no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the force at this time.

@NewportCouncil this is a disgrace that this is still here. A week later. pic.twitter.com/tqEMgm0WYx — Joanne (@steakontuesday) November 22, 2021

In the days after the fire, the burned out caravan was left in place on Corelli Street, with just a small amount of fire service tape serving as a cordon between the badly damaged caravan and the residential road.

This sparked some frustration locally, with residents taking to social media to ask the council for its removal.

Today (Friday, November 26), a spokeswoman for Newport City Council has confirmed to the Argus that the caravan has now been removed from Corelli Street.

What have the emergency services said?





A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of criminal damage in Corelli Street, Newport at around 6.35pm on Tuesday, November 16, after a caravan was reportedly set on fire.

“Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting log reference 2100402832.

“You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, a spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 6.32pm on Tuesday, November 16, we received reports of a caravan fire in Barnardstown, Newport.

“Crews from Maindee attended the scene and a stop message was received at approximately 6.52pm.”