A CROOKED carpenter who ripped off a couple has been ordered to pay back the £1,000 he stole from them.
Jonathan Mayo, 40, took a deposit from Matthew Taylor and his partner but failed to carry out any work on their Chepstow home.
The defendant, formerly of Heol Ithon, Caldicot, also swindled builders’ merchants Travis Perkins and kitchen supplier Howdens.
Prosecutor Tom Roberts told Cardiff Crown Court how he conned these businesses by falsely charging materials or tools to an account that wasn’t his own.
MORE NEWS: Drugs courier caught bringing amphetamine to Newport
Mayo pleaded guilty to one count of theft and three counts of fraud.
The offences took place in 2018.
The defendant also admitted failing to surrender to Cardiff Crown Court on December 2, 2019.
Mara Silva-Romefort, representing Mayo, asked for her client to be given credit for his guilty pleas.
She added: “The defendant is extremely scared about what could happen today.
“He appears supported by his fiancée.
“The defendant wishes to apologise, make amends and move on with his life.”
Judge Michael Fitton QC sentenced Mayo to a 12-month community order.
He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay Mr Taylor £1,083 in compensation by June 1, 2022.
The defendant, now of The Common, Barwell, Leicestershire, must also hand over an £85 victim surcharge.
The court heard he had spent some time in custody after being arrested over the failing to surrender charge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.