PrettyLittleThing is offering up to 100 per cent off on the website for Black Friday. Yes, you read that right… up to 100 per cent off on items.
Among the massive discounts available, with every order, you will receive a 100 per cent per cent discounted item, limited to one per order.
Pink Friday, as the company is calling it, sees shoppers also get discounts of up to 70 per cent and items for £8 and under.
UP TO 100% OFF EVERYTHING DROP 😱💸 #PinkFridayWithPLT— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) November 26, 2021
HURRY! WHILE STOCKS LAST (click this link for direct access) 💗 👉 https://t.co/gLh06LxA1v
*100% discounted products are limited to 1 item per order pic.twitter.com/kf3vPIE9Bz
Customers can also get discounts on Molly Mae’s collection with PLT. The ex- Love Islander was recently announced as the company’s Creative Director.
The news comes as a variety of brands prepare for Black Friday with deals and offers just in time for Christmas and gift shopping.
On November 9, the fashion retailer announced it would be giving its customers early access to the deals, as well as offering several 99% off sales in the lead up to Black Friday.
