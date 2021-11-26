BLACK Friday has arrived, and the shopping event of the year brings with it incredible deals and savings across everything you could imagine.
From holidays to clothes, fitness products to spa weekends, you can treat yourself to just about anything with a Black Friday discount on it.
Deals are also available on phones and contracts, giving you the chance to make big savings if you’re in need of an upgrade.
For iPhone lovers, EE has Black Friday deals available on the new iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12, if you’re looking to upgrade or treat a loved one.
EE iPhone Black Friday deals
The Apple iPhone 13 comes with a Pro camera system and an improved battery life. You can shop the iPhone in several colours - pink, midnight, starlight, blue and red.
You can get a contract with a 128GBCapacity 256GB or 512GB.
One of the best deals available on 128GB gives you unlimited calls and texts, 100GB of data with £30 upfront cost for £55 a month, saving you £144. This is a 24-month contract.
Shop all the iPhone 13 Black Friday deals on EE here.
Deals are also on offer on the iPhone 12 which comes in 6 different colours. It can be ordered with 64GB capacity and 256GB.
One of the best plans offers you: 10GB of data, unlimited calls and texts for £40 upfront cost and then £43 monthly for 24 months.
Shop the iPhone 12 deals here.
Visit the EE website to take advantage of all the Black Friday offers available.
See all the best Black Friday deals this year on our live blog.
