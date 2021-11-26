SAMSUNG have launched their Black Friday deals for 2021, with there being a huge number of products to save money on.

From phones to laptops to TVs there are a whole variety of items to potentially purchase.

Black Friday is a concept where retailers slash their prices in order to get shoppers spending in the build-up to Christmas.

Originally a concept in the USA, it has since become more prevalent in the UK over the past few years.

See the best deals available right now at Samsung.

Samsung Black Friday 2021 deals and offers

There are a whole range of deals available on phones, laptops and more where there is the potential for hundreds of pounds to be saved.

For example, this Galaxy Tab S7 has had its price slashed from £869 to £749.

That represents an £120 saving on this tablet which has an 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, plus an expandable memory of up to 1TB.

Phones are of course what will be interesting many shoppers this Black Friday, such as with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Down from £1,199.00 to £999 this is a £200 saving on a quality phone.

A slightly less extravagant deal can be found with the Samsung Galaxy A52, where the price has been slashed from £409 to £349.

Your Galaxy. Your rules. Introducing the colourful new #GalaxyZFlip3BespokeEdition, with shades you can mix and match to your style. Make it your own now at https://t.co/8CBL4UUZI7 #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/0K6NeXS0Vk — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) October 20, 2021

It is a relatively smaller deal at a £60 reduction, but it could be worth it for a smart, compatible phone.

Watches are available to, such as with the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, with its price slashed by £75.

It comes with real-time health monitoring sensor of Blood Pressure and ECG alongside holistic sleep analysis with Blood Oxygen monitoring and snoring detection.

Of course laptops cannot be forgotten either, such as with the Galaxy Book Pro.

This is certainly on the more expensive side of the laptops in the Black Friday sale but you can make a decent saving because of it.

Originally priced at £1,199 it's now come down to £999 representing a £200 difference.

This comes with Intel XE graphics, 512 GB of storage and an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.