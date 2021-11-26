BLACK Friday deals are great for getting prepared for Christmas gifts, treating yourself to something special and for cheaper deals on practicalities like furniture and travel.
You truly can buy just about anything on Black Friday sales, from flights abroad to a whole new wardrobe. You can even get phone contracts on Black Friday!
If you’re shopping for practicalities this year then look no further than Trainline. This year you can buy railcards for up to 50% off and get discounts on train travel.
Trainline Black Friday travel deals
Trainline is offering discounted train journeys from a range of locations.
The most popular ticket deals according to the website are:
- London to Manchester from £23.50, Avanti West Coast
- Birmingham to London from £5.50, Chiltern Railways
- London to Edinburgh from £27, London Northeast Railway
- Leeds to Scarborough from £9.60, TransPennine Express
- London to Brighton from £5, Southern
Shop more Black Friday routes on the Trainline website.
Trainline railcard discounts
Discounted deals on travel begin on Friday, November 26, but you can purchase your half-off railcard now by using code ‘RAILCARD50’ at the checkout.
The deal applies to the following railcards:
- Network Railcard
- 16-17 Saver
- 16-25 Railcard
- 26-30 Railcard
- Family & Friends Railcard
- Two Together Railcard
- Senior Railcard
- Disabled Persons Railcard
- Veterans Railcard
Buy your discounted railcard on the TripAdvisor website here.
When can I use a railcard?
According to the Trainline website, in general, all Railcards can be used for discounted train fares during Off-Peak times, weekends, and public holidays.
Some, like the age-related Railcards, can be used during Peak times with a minimum fare, and the Disabled Persons Railcard can be used at any time.
