FOLLOWING reports of anti-social behaviour, a dispersal order has been issued in Nantyglo.

Police have taken action following reports of eggs being thrown at vehicles and damage to property - the order gives officers extra powers to direct groups away from the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

The 48-hour dispersal order, which came into effect at 8pm last night (November 25) will remain in place until 8pm tomorrow – Saturday, November 26.

The order covers the areas highlighted in the map below, including

Pond Road

Lakeside Way

The Old Nantyglo school site

(Picture: Google Maps)

Anyone who returns to the area after Gwent Police direct them away will be arrested.

Inspector Shane Underwood said: "We've received an increase in calls reporting anti-social behaviour in Nantyglo and have put a dispersal order in place to reassure residents.

"This type of behaviour is never acceptable: throwing eggs at passing vehicles not only causes damage to property, but puts motorists and nearby pedestrians at risk.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated by Gwent Police and we'll continue to take action against anyone intent on causing harm in our communities.

“We’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect.

"Anybody with any information around those responsible for the recent disorder can contact us on 101, or direct message on Facebook or Twitter."