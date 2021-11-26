HARYY Potter star Scarlett Byrne has revealed she is expecting twins with Hugh Hefner's son, Cooper.
The actress played Pansy Parkinson in the hit film series and announced the news on Instagram.
Scarlett, 31 and Cooper, 30 were married in 2019 and already have a one-year-old daughter, Betsy.
The actress shared the news with her 414k Instagram followers on a Thanksgiving post: "Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022.
“Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”
Hefner also posted on his personal account: “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring.
“We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”
Byrne first featured in the sixth Harry Potter film, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and reprised the role in the final two films of the series.
