A MOTHER and son were remanded in custody and warned they face prison sentences after they pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking in the Gwent Valleys.
At Newport Crown Court, Julie Smith, 52, of Coed Main, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, and Robbie Smith, 23, of Troed-y-Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drug.
A third defendant, George Medcraft, 19, of Cwarrau Mawr Farm Lane, Caerphilly, also pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Judge Huw Rees told the three they face custodial terms and adjourned sentence until December 17 for the preparation of reports.
Julie Smith, who appeared in court via video link from Eastwood Park Prison, Gloucestershire, was represented by John Pennington.
Robbie Smith, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was defended by Christopher Rees.
Medcraft, who was represented by Ed Mitchard, was granted conditional bail.
Joshua Scouller appeared for the prosecution.
