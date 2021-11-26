A WOMAN is in hospital with “significant leg injuries” following a crash with a pick-up truck.

A 48-year-old woman is in hospital and has suffered significant leg injuries after being hit by a tail lift which had become detached from the truck.

The driver did not stop and the woman was found in the road outside the British Gas Building in Callaghan Square, Cardiff, on Tuesday (November 23) morning. She is expected to be in hospital for some time.

South Wales Police officers are appealing for dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the crash which happened just before 9am on Tuesday, November 23 – around the same time as an unrelated incident in nearby Hansen Street.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any footage which might be relevant is asked to contact South Wales Police contacting occurrence *410658.

  • Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
  • Send South Wales Police a private message on Facebook or Twitter
  • E-mail: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
  • Call: 101