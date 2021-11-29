A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

HARRIS MANN, 22, of Waveney Close, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks after he admitted public disorder on August 29, 2020.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

HENRY WATKINS-HUGHES, 20, of St Lukes Road, Dukestown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A4048 on August 15.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAFYDD JONES, 46, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 21 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and assaulting a police officer in Cwmbran on November 13.

He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

FAVAD SHEIKH, 49, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified, possession of crack cocaine and being in breach of a community order on November 22.

He was banned from driving for three years and 56 days and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

BEN CAUCHI, 25, of Upper Wood Street, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to producing nine cannabis plants on May 26.

JENNA BLOOMER, 37, of St Bride’s Road, Magor, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Main Road on May 5.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENIAMIN-ELISEI CORBEI, 21, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KAMIL DOMAGALA, 30, of St Stephen’s Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATHEW JAMES FARNHAM, 37, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TARAQUAL ISLAM, 38, of Castle Lodge Close, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £492 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Dewstow Road on May 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ELLIE ELIZABETH CIARA JOHNS, 27, of Pentwyn Isaf, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pontygwindy Road on May 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILIP ALLMAN, 31, of Moor Street, Chepstow, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.