A NUMBER of people have appeared in court in the past three weeks to answer charges of breaking Covid-19 regulations.

The regulations were in place during the lockdown periods from March 2020 and relate to gathering in households or being outside of a place of residence without good reason. All of those featured either live in the Vale of Glamorgan or the offence took place in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Morgan Addney, 21 of Hanson Street in Cardiff appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 2 and was found guilty of gathering with any other person while Wales was in alert level 4 without reasonable excuse.

It related to an offence on April 6 on Holton Road in Barry. He was fined £480 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £90 costs.

Gabriel Shires, 24 of Gladstone Road, Barry appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 9, where he pleaded guilty to gathering with any other person while Wales was in alert level 4 without reasonable excuse.

It related to an offence on February 27 at Ffordd y Mileniwm. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Joshua Halford, 31 of Waveney Close, Bettws, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 18, and pleaded guilty to being a person living in alert level 4 area of Wales and leaving or being outside of the place where they were living without reasonable excuse.

It related to an offence on February 28 at Ffordd y Mileniwm. He was fined £984 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £98 and £90 costs.

Shelby Llewellyn, 23 of Rhys Street, Trealaw appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 9 and pleaded guilty to being a person living in alert level 4 area of Wales and leaving or being outside of the place where they were living without reasonable excuse.

It related to an offence on March 6 at Ogmore Castle. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Cameron David Hood, 28 of Maiden Street in Maesteg appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 18, where he pleaded guilty to being a person living in alert level 4 area of Wales and leaving or being outside of the place where they were living without reasonable excuse.

It related to an offence on March 5 at Farmers Arms in St Brides Major. He was fined £816 and ordered to pay £81 surcharge and £90 costs.

Erin-Louise Elizebeth Gwynne, 22 of Caradoc Avenue in Barry appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 2 where she was found guilty of leaving her place of isolation after returning from outside of the UK.

It related to an offence on May 19 at Caradoc Avenue where she returned from Germany and travelled to her grandfather’s home to reside but left or was outside of the premises before the last day of isolation without reasonable excuse.

She was fined £1,760 and ordered to pay £176 compensation and £90 costs.