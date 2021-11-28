A NUMBER of people have been convicted of speeding in the past two weeks. All of the cases have related to the Vale of Glamorgan – either involving people from the area or people outside of the area who were caught speeding in the Vale.

Andre Neil Chapman, 23 of Corporation Road in Newport appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 8 where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on May 8 at Jenner Road in Barry where he was caught doing 50mph in a 30mph zone.

He was fined £288 and given six points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Mark Andrew Hale, 43 of Walsall Street, Newport, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 9 and pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on May 8 at Barry Island where he was caught doing 35mph on Plymouth Road in Barry Island which is a 30mph zone.

He was fined £100 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Andrew Cobern, 34 of Hunter Street in Barry appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 15 and pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on February 9 on Plymouth Road in Barry, where he was caught doing 37mph in a 30mph zone.

He was fined £100 and given three points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £110 costs.

Daniel James Pritchard, 31 of Romilly Park Road in Barry appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 15 where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on May 19 on Newport Road in Cardiff where he was caught doing 50mph in a 30mph zone.

He was fined £153 and given six points on his licence. He was also ordered to pay £90 costs and £34 surcharge.

James Mark Wilsher, 35 of Paget Road in Barry Herefordshire Magistrates Court on November 23 and pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on March 26 at Pencraig in Herefordshire where he was caught doing more than the 50mph limit on the A40.

He was fined £290 and given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.

John Lenney, 79 of Pencoedtre Road in Barry appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 17 where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on February 23 on Greenway Road in Cardiff where he was caught doing 37mph in a 30mph zone.

He was fined £40 and given three points on his licence. He was ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Leslie James Mason, 40 of Wyndham Street in Barry appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 16 where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

It related to an offence on May 25 on Boverton Road in Llantwit Major where he was caught doing 36mph in a 30mph zone.

He was fined £146 and given three points on his licence. He was ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.