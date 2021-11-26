A MAN is to go on trial after he denied an alleged £115,000 burglary at a company that makes cabriolet hoods and interiors for Jaguar cars.
Robert Dowding, 52, of Melfort Gardens, Gaer, Newport, pleaded not guilty to committing burglary at BAS International at Llantarnam Industrial Park, Cwmbran, on December 7, 2020.
He entered the not guilty plea before Judge Huw Rees at Newport Crown Court.
Dowding is due to stand trial on April 27, 2022.
The defendant was represented by Heath Edwards and the prosecution by Joshua Scouller.
Dowding was granted conditional bail.
