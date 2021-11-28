ST JOSEPH'S Hospital is recruiting to fill 30 new roles following its recent £4.2-million investment announcement.

The hospital, which is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary year, takes pride in maintaining a happy staff and good working culture.

In a recent staff survey, over two thirds of staff said they looked forward to going into work at the hospital either most of the time or all of the time, while over 90 per cent have a good working relationship with colleagues.

Located in Newport, St Joseph’s is an independent hospital recognised for its supportive and compassionate care and is easily accessible from Cardiff, Bristol, Monmouth and Abergavenny.

The 30 new roles include theatre practitioners, registered nurses across pre-assessment, ward and day surgery, and physiotherapists.

The investment will fund new facilities at St Joseph’s, including a state-of-the-art GE X-Ray machine, as well as ongoing upgrading and refurbishment work which will ensure it continues to be at the forefront of excellence in healthcare.

As well as always maintaining a positive culture, the hospital offers a range of benefits. These include private healthcare, flexible working opportunities and study leave support programmes as well as above-inflation pay rises.

Jan Green, director of clinical services at St Joseph’s, comments: “We’re incredibly proud of the team and they remain the hospital’s greatest asset.

“We’re sincerely looking forward to welcoming so many more talented and compassionate individuals and continuing to share the wonderful atmosphere and outstanding work ethic of the people that make St Joseph’s.”

James Austin, theatre manager at St Joseph’s, adds: “We’re a small team at St Joseph’s and we’re keen to nurture our staff.

“We’re more like a family, really – we know how each other works and we feed off each other’s experiences.

“There are lots of career progression opportunities and, if you’re newly qualified, you’ll always be assigned a mentor.

“One thing that really sets us apart is that you still see staff holding the patient’s hand here. That’s special to me.”

The recruitment drive is supported by an advertising campaign across the region.

Further information on each new role is provided on the St Joseph’s Hospital website – stjosephshospital.co.uk/careers – and anyone who would like to find out more can contact hr@stjosephshospital.co.uk

EXCITEMENT is building over this year’s South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards, with a glittering online awards ceremony set to be broadcast live into the comfort of readers’ homes on Thursday, December 16.

Broadcaster and GP Dr Dawn Harper will be our host for the evening, which is now fewer than three weeks away.

Dr Dawn, well known for her work on Channel 4’s ‘Embarrassing Bodies’, will be joined by many household names, all of whom will be applauding the hardworking health and care workers nominated for awards.

Scores of individuals and organisations, including GPs, nurses, pharmacies and support and care workers, have been put forward for recognition, and we’re pulling out the stops to make sure this event, which we’re holding online to keep everybody safe, will be one to remember.

“We’ve opened our address book and invited a number of big names to the awards, although the real stars are the finalists in each of the categories and everybody who works in the health and care sector,” says Argus editor Gavin Thompson.

“We want you to get the most out of the evening by watching with family and friends, where you can do so safely, and by sharing your messages, pictures and videos on social media.”

Don’t miss out on the online event of the year: The South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards will be streamed live at facebook.com/southwalesargus at 7pm on Thursday, December 16.