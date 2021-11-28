PANTOMIMES are back (oh yes they are!) for the festive season.

Last year pantos were put on hold because of the Covid pandemic but – with 2020 behind us – there’s a whole array of them planned throughout Gwent.

Here’s some of what’s in store:

NEWPORT

Riverfront Theatre

Riverfront Theatre’s Robin Hood is still on hold, but a community pantomime by Reality Theatre will be performed at the venue.

Christmas Comes to Cardboard City: A Community Panto – which is not suitable for young children – is a cross between Oliver Twist and The Godfather. It will be performed at Riverfront Theatre at 2pm on Saturday, December 4.

Tickets are available here.

Dolman Theatre

Newport Pantomine Society will bring Cinderella to Newport's Dolman Theatre in February 2022. Performances will be from 7pm from February 22 to February 26 with tickets available here.

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Monmouth Savoy

Spontaneous Productions - a small independent company - is bringing Jack and the Beanstalk to Monmouth Savoy this December.

The cast includes Kevin Tillett, back as Dame Dominique Cumberland, and Robert Traynor, star of West End productions such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Entertainer, ready to scare you as Baron Von Party Fants.

Robert Traynor, west end actor, as Baron Von Party Fants

There will be family performances from Tuesday, December 28, to Sunday, January 2, at 2pm and 6.30pm.

There will be a relaxed performance on Wednesday, December 15, at 6.30pm.

There will be adult only performances on Thursday, December 16, and December 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available here.

TORFAEN

Congress Theatre, Cwmbran

Beauty and the Beast, written by Alan Wightman and directed by Owen Money and Sammi Broad, is the panto of choice at this venue.

The first performance will be at 7pm on December 10, with performances up to December 30. Check out the times and book tickets here.

Blaenavon Workmens Hall

Theatre Adhoc will bring Jack and the Beanstalk to Blaenavon for one night only - Friday, December 17, from 7pm. Tickets are available here.

CAERPHILLY:

Blackwood Miners' Institute

After a year off Owen Money and a company of talented actors are back with more fun, more sparkles, and more belly laughs - bringing Cinderella to Blackwood Miners' Institute from December 4 to December 30. Tickets are available here.

Caerphilly Workmens Hall

Wize Productions latest touring pantomime, Peter Pan - Wrath of Hook will be at the venue the Hall on Wednesday Dcember 8. Doors open at 5.45pm with the show from 6.30pm. Tickets are available here.

Gilfach Workmens Club

Aladdin will be flying into Gilfach Workmens Club on Tuesday, December 28 - doors will open at 4pm for a 4.30pm start.

Tickets are available from behind the bar at the venue.

BLAENAU GWENT:

The Met Abertillery

Beauty and the Beast - directed by Owen Jones - will also be coming to Abertillery. Performances will be on December 3 (6pm-8pm), December 4 (2pm and 6pm) and December 5 (2pm and 6pm).

Tickets are available here. For large groups call the the box office: 01495 533195