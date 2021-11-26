TORFAEN residents are being asked to give their views on the booking system for the recycling centre.
Torfaen Council introduced the system at the Household Waste Recycling Centre in New Inn, Pontypool in May last year as a way to ensure social distancing at the centre during the pandemic.
The booking system allowed a certain number of people to attend – and you could only attend if you had booked. The number of slots available has increased as Welsh Government restrictions eased.
The council will be considering whether to keep the booking system or remove it.
Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “The booking system was brought in during the first wave of Covid, and now that life is slowly getting back to normal, we want to know what residents think of the booking system.”
The consultation will close on December 12, and you can have your say at https://getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk/neighbourhoods/hwrc-booking-system/
