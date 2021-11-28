ARGUS readers have responded to news that Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru had announced a co-operative plan to provide free school meals to primary schools across the country.

The three-year pact will be a joint policy programme covering 46 areas, from the delivery of free school meals for all primary schools to the establishment of a national care service, action on the second homes crisis and reforming the Senedd.

The Labour government secured the deal to “secure a better future” for the country post-pandemic and after the UK left the European Union, first minister Mark Drakeford said on Monday.

Commenting on social media, Basia Lo said: "My kids will be in high school when this will come to place but I fully support this policy.

"It seems to me that there is a stigma attached to eligibility for free school meals and that should never be the case.

"I struggle to understand people who rage against the fact that kids should be fed properly.

"People who are worried about financial cost can look at this as a 'long term investment'."

David King and James Towers were two of those citing financial concerns at the news. Mr King said that his "heart goes out to the hardworking Welsh taxpayers" who he said will have to pay for the children's food.

Mr Towers said: "Tax rises all I see".

Daniel Burnett said that feeding the nation's children for free would take Wales "one step closer to a Socialist nation".

However, Sheree Marie said Wales would instead move one step closer to "the realisation that everyone is struggling now more so than ever".

Richard Boxall said: "I really don't know why people are upset at this.

"A hallmark of a truly progressive government is about ensuring that nobody gets left behind and everyone has a level playing field.

"This kind of policy is actually very commonplace in Europe, especially amongst the Scandinavian countries."

Michael Lister said that "while this is a nice start, it really should apply for all school children, not just primary school".

