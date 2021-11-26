A CAERPHILLY town will have a dispersal order in place this weekend in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.
The order will be in Blackwood following increased reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.
The dispersal order will be in effect from 5pm tonight - Friday, November 26 – until 2.30am on Sunday, November 28. It will cover Blackwood town centre, Cliff Road, Hall Street, Bridge Street, Gordon Road, Coronation Road, Pentwyn Avenue, Sunnybank Road including Gravel Lane, Wesley Road, the Market Place and Blackwood retail park.
Gwent Police officers will have extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.
Those moved on will face being arrested if they return to the area.
Gwent Police’s Inspector Andrew Boucher said: “Protecting communities and tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for Gwent Police.
“Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents, and it will not be tolerated within our communities. We’ll continue to take action against anyone causing disorder and harm.
“As we head into the weekend, we’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect.”
