A CLUSTER of benches in Newport city centre that disappeared overnight have been temporarily removed for tomorrow's Christmas lights turn-on.
The popular benches on Llanarth Street – which connects John Frost Square to Commercial Street – have all been taken away, along with a bin outside Vacara’s chip shop.
One bench has also been removed from Charles Street’s junction with Commercial Street.
A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “Benches in Llanarth Street and one at the bottom of Charles Street have been temporarily removed to help crowds move more safely during tomorrow’s Countdown to Christmas events in the city centre.
"They will be reinstalled week commencing December 20 after the Christmas markets taking place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month with the final one on December 19.
"Other public seating is available nearby in Commercial Street and John Frost Square.”
