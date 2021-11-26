A NEWPORT community has raised more than £3,000 for a local child with leukaemia.

Workwear Supermarket held a fundraising day to help four-year-old Laiah Palmer and her family while the youngster battles acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Laiah was diagnosed in September and has been having chemotherapy treatment and is responding well and full of life.

Dad Mike Palmer previously told the Argus how Laiah had been picking up colds really easily and the health visitor sent her to A&E where tests showed that she had the disease.

Within 24 hours, Laiah was beginning her first round of treatment at Noah’s Ark Hospital.

Joe Ross, schoolfriend of Mr Palmer and owner of Workwear Supermarket in Newport, heard about Laiah’s diagnosis and wanted to do something to help.

He held a fundraising day on Friday, November 19, in the shop, which was attended by Laiah and her family.

MORE NEWS:

A number of businesses including Team Brit, Inspired Media, Abbis-cupcakery and Configur got involved with the day – with £3,300 being raised.

Mr Ross said: "It was really a special day. To have the local community get together and support this little girl was amazing. I’m so happy we managed to surpass our goal of £2,000.

“Laiah was fantastic throughout and had lots of fun meeting everyone, it’s really a testament to her. She’s a fighter.”

Mr Palmer said: “We honestly can’t thank the community enough for everything they have done for us, the support on Friday was amazing. We are so taken aback by the number of individuals and businesses that came down.”

Laiah will be switching on Newport’s Christmas lights on Saturday, November 27 along with Love Island winner Liam Reardon.